First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $256.40

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.40 and last traded at $256.39, with a volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.48 and its 200 day moving average is $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $811.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $12.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.