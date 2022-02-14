First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE FEO opened at $13.10 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $15.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
