First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 56.1% in January

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.81. 501,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

