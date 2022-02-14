First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 401.6% from the January 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.02 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.