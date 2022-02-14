First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 401.6% from the January 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.02 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.