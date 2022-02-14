FLEX LNG (FLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $21.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEX LNG stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of FLEX LNG worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

