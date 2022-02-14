Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 53,091 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $98.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07.

