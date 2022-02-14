Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 7.73% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $31.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

