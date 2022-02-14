Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 68,092 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.