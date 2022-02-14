Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 277 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH opened at $159.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $178.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.