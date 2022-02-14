Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 488 Shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.54% of DB Gold Double Long ETN worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DGP stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. DB Gold Double Long ETN has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

