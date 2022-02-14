Formation Fi (FORM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $445,382.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Formation Fi has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $445,382.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.35 or 0.06827018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,137.50 or 1.00082999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

