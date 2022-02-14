FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.90. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

