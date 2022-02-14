Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

