Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.42. 224,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
