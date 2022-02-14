Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.42. 224,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

