Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $143.20. 508,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average of $139.42. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.