FY2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.