Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in January

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,006,100 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 4,758,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GXYEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.97. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

GXYEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

