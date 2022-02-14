Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 580,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

GRTX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.