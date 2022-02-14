GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.
GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.
