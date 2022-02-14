GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.83.

GDIFF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

