General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Dynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.150 EPS.

NYSE GD traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,033. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $161.57 and a twelve month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

