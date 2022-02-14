Genesis Shards (GS) Market Cap Tops $831,793.24

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $831,793.24 and $62,180.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.