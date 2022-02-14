Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,500 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 841,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,622.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GNNSF stock traded down 0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 3.15. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. Genscript Biotech has a one year low of 1.60 and a one year high of 5.30.

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

