Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.740-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.35 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.540 EPS.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ROCK traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

