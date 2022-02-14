Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

GILD stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 306,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

