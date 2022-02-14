Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 17,328 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,091,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

