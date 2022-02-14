Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,455. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.