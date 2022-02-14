GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $53.48 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

