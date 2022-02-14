Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PUCK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 9,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,750. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $13,098,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

