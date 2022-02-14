Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Down 19% Over Last Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 19% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $889,446.82 and approximately $290.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.82 or 0.06846854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.06 or 0.99858330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

