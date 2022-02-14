Gridcoin (GRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $11,805.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 433,342,098 coins and its circulating supply is 402,689,066 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
