Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.44 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

