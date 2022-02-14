Head-To-Head Analysis: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) vs. First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get First National alerts:

First National has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First National and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $47.32 million 2.91 $8.86 million $1.92 11.52 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.28 $35.76 million $4.15 8.12

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

First National currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.66%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First National pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 21.89% 10.66% 0.91% First Business Financial Services 28.81% 16.22% 1.33%

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats First National on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.