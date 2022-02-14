Head to Head Comparison: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Tantech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.86 $4.39 million ($0.34) -3.21 Tantech $42.28 million 0.42 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tantech.

Risk & Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Tantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.10%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Tantech.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tantech beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor. The Trading segment focuses in the exporting of carcooal products. The Electric Vehicle segment offers solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang on November 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

