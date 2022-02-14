Head-To-Head Review: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) versus The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The American Energy Group and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.61 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.70

The American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The American Energy Group and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Volatility & Risk

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats The American Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The American Energy Group Company Profile

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

