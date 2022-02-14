HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, an increase of 451.1% from the January 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of HHR opened at $41.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

