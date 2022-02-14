Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,445. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

