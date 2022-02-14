HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

HRT opened at $13.47 on Thursday. HireRight has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.98 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,621,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000.

