Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

HON stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $185.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,007. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day moving average is $216.18. The company has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

