Horizon Investments LLC Sells 263 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Citrix Systems by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.99 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

