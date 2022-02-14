Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,053.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,122 shares of company stock worth $19,637,091 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
