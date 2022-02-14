Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,053.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,122 shares of company stock worth $19,637,091 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

