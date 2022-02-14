Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

HZMMF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Monday. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

