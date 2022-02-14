Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. 41,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.