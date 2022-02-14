HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) vs. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Head-To-Head Review

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HSBC and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 1 7 8 0 2.44 Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. HSBC pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 23.08% 5.51% 0.38% Capitol Federal Financial 28.24% 6.38% 0.82%

Volatility & Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HSBC and Capitol Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $50.43 billion 3.09 $5.23 billion $2.80 13.50 Capitol Federal Financial $286.27 million 5.31 $76.08 million $0.58 18.88

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats HSBC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

