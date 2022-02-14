HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $790.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $756.83.

HubSpot stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.71. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,738 shares of company stock valued at $45,023,465 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

