HYCON Market Capitalization Reaches $447,764.39 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. HYCON has a total market cap of $447,764.39 and approximately $120,247.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HYCON has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046357 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

