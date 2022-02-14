Hyve Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Hyve has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $166,393.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

