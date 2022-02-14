Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBER. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.
IBER stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Monday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
