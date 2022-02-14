Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBER. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IBER stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Monday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.