IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.63

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 23443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The stock has a market cap of $563.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

