IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

IGIFF remained flat at $$35.85 during midday trading on Monday. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

